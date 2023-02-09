Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Capital City Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $568.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.64. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCBG. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.