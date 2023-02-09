Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CONMED were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

CONMED Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CNMD stock opened at $104.12 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

