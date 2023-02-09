Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 146.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $221.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

