Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kemper were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Kemper by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

Kemper Stock Performance

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

