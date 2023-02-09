Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 176.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17.

Papa John's International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Papa John's International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More

