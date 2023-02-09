Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

