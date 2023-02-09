Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

