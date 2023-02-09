The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €135.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday.

Airbus Price Performance

EPA:AIR opened at €113.30 ($121.83) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($107.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €114.14 and a 200 day moving average of €106.73.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

