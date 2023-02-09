The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stake Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 130,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Stories

