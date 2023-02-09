The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

