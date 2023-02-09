The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,000 Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Nouveau Monde Graphite worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMG shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

(Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Recommended Stories

