The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 8,263 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Plug Power by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after buying an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,831,000 after buying an additional 58,174 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

PLUG opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

