The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 322.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

