The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $97.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

