The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 83,746 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PR. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

