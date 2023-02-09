The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vale were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vale by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale Cuts Dividend

NYSE VALE opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

