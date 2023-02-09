The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 91 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.6 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,898.62 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $986.01 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,246.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2,108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.