The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 91 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.6 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,898.62 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $986.01 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,246.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2,108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

