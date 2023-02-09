The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Green Plains by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 209,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 108,660 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.25.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

