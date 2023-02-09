The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 853,334 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.7 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

