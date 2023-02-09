The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Articles

