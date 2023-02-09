The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HLIO opened at $66.70 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Articles

