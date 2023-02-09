The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 720,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,400,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 142,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

FSM stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.