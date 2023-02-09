The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

