The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $555,000 Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

