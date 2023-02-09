The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $555,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

