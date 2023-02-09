The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $555,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

SKT stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

