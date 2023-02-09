The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $559,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,373,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 471,090 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 251,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,153,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160,787 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

