The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $570,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mplx were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 106.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mplx by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mplx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

