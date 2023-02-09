The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monro were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 2,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Monro’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

