The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $579,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

VIR stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,243,198 shares in the company, valued at $578,027,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,420,258 shares of company stock valued at $38,832,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

