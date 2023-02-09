The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $581,000 Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

IGT opened at $27.10 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

