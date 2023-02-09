The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $8,184,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 169,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.