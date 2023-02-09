The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $596,000 Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

