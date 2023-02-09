The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $601,000 Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.