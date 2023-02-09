The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $601,000 Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $75.28 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.