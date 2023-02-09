The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $608,000 Stock Position in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Nouveau Monde Graphite worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMG. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 12.6% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 508,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,982 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NMG stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $319.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

