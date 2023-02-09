The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $628,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,454.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 304,433 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.