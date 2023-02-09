The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $642,000 Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,388,000.00 and a beta of 1.11. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

