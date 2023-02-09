The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $117,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,864.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Stock Up 0.0 %

EVO Payments Profile

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.88 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,388,000.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

