The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $643,000 Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roblox were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

