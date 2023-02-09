The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $670,000 Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 451.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 128,620 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 73.0% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 117,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLJ. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.55 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -181.82%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Articles

