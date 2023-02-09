The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TME. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

