The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

