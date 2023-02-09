The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,674 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAKE opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

