The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,647.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 276,251 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $1,233,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $85.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,236,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,349,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,919. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

