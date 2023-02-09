The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 83,746 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,702,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,557,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ PR opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

