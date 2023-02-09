The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 839.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

