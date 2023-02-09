The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.25% of Origin Agritech worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech Trading Down 3.3 %

Origin Agritech stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Origin Agritech Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.