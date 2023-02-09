The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth $214,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth $171,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

CRS stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -418.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $51.71.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -666.61%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

